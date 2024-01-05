Dave Meltzer Speculates On Mercedes Mone's Future

The future of Mercedes Mone in wrestling is one of the biggest talking points in the business right now, with fans eager to see what the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion will do next. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer highlighted the fact that both WWE and AEW have been in talks with her recently.

Meltzer believes that fans shouldn't take anything regarding her as definitive at the moment, until it's officially announced she has signed a contract. He highlighted the fact she has been in talks with AEW for months and has yet to sign a deal, although Mone did appear in the crowd during All In at Wembley Stadium. Right now, the expectation is that she will be in AEW fairly soon, and there had been talk of her debuting as early as this week's "AEW Dynamite," but she wasn't part of that show.

Mone had also been in discussions with WWE about a possible return, but it is believed they were far apart on money. Despite that, some in WWE have speculated that this could be similar to CM Punk — where everyone denied that he was making a return, and she could end up being a surprise entrant into the Royal Rumble later this month. On the contrary, others in WWE have spoken about the "Legit Boss" as being Tony Khan's counter-punch for losing Andrade El Idolo, who is expected to be returning to WWE imminently. Khan has made it clear recently that he plans to be very active in the free agent market throughout 2024, which is something he proved this week by signing Deonna Purrazzo. However, whether he is able to make a major bank statement in landing Mone remains to be seen.