Attorney Of Alleged Victim: Vince McMahon's Resignation Is Not Enough

Former WWE boss Vince McMahon is currently embroiled in a sexual assault and trafficking lawsuit, which former employee Janel Grant filed. However, while McMahon has since resigned from his executive positions at TKO Group Holdings and WWE, Grant's attorney, Ann Callis, told NewsNation's "Morning In America" that they hope the lawsuit changes WWE for the better and encourages more victims to step forward.

"It's been a long process, and she [Grant] wants to speak out for any other victims and eradicate this culture of corruption that has permeated every cell of the WWE."

The lawsuit, which also contains allegations against John Laurinaitis and an unnamed Superstar who's believed to be Brock Lesnar, paints a toxic picture of the culture in WWE at the time. Callis claims that her client felt like a prisoner, and members of the staff allowed it to happen. Furthermore, Callis implied that Grant's case isn't an isolated incident. She noted that people have contacted her and offered support since the lawsuit became public knowledge.

"My office and my inbox have had a barrage of people wanting to come forward to attest about this culture of corruption and also possible victims. We are just beginning now to wade through all this, but we're frankly overwhelmed."

WWE recently scrubbed all mention of Vince McMahon's name from its profile page. Meanwhile, Lesnar's merchandise has been removed from the WWE Shop and he's reportedly been removed from all creative plans.

A spokesperson for McMahon reached out to Wrestling Inc. with the following statement: "This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth. He will vigorously defend himself."