WWE Scrubs Vince McMahon's Profile Page From Company Website Following Resignation

WWE looks to be severing ties with Vince McMahon entirely following his resignation amidst allegations of sexual assault, exploitation, and trafficking. McMahon's profile page on WWE.com is now completely inaccessible, harkening to previous times the company has made moves to entirely remove its affiliation with a controversial subject. Such has been the case with Chris Benoit after he murdered his family in 2007, and Hulk Hogan after he was caught on tape making racist comments about Black people in 2015. Albeit, Hogan was quietly reinstated in 2018, and remains active with WWE as an ambassador. Despite McMahon's removal, the promotion remains named in Janel Grant's complaint as complicit in his alleged predatory behavior.

McMahon released the following statement after his resignation: "I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant's lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth," McMahon said, echoing his initial denial. "I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name. However, out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents, and all of the employees and superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today, I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effective immediately," he said.

Janel Grant's lawyer Ann Callis has also shared a prepared statement from her client: "She hopes any doors to secrecy have been blown off their hinges and that fresh air fills the headquarters. And she hopes those at the company, past and present, who fear speaking out about harm is a thing of the past. She wishes everyone peace."