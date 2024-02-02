Most Brock Lesnar Merchandise Discounted On WWE Shop

Brock Lesnar merchandise is now discounted on WWEShop after the former UFC and WWE champion was alluded to in a civil lawsuit against Vince McMahon, accusing McMahon of sex trafficking. The lawsuit, filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, suggests she was coerced into a sexual relationship with a former UFC Heavyweight Champion who was on the WWE roster and looking to sign a new contract at the time. Following the allusions to Lesnar in the suit, he was pulled from the Royal Rumble in Tampa/St. Petersburg on January 27.

Lesnar's merchandise page on WWEShop shows everything on sale with a code, outside of a plush toy. Socks, T-shirts, replica shorts, and even a Funko Pop! set that includes the Undertaker, modeled after their match at WrestleMania 30 where Lesnar ended Undertaker's streak, are all on sale. Currently, the lowest-priced items are a keyring and lanyard.

Lesnar was also removed from the WWE 2K Supercard mobile game on Thursday. According to "PWInsider," he will be downplayed, or even removed, potentially, from WWE licensed content moving forward. That may include WWE 2K24, which is set to release about a month before WrestleMania 40, on March 8. Lesnar has also reportedly been removed from all WWE creative plans, including WrestleMania. Plans for Lesnar to face Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER have also reportedly been scrapped. As of this writing, Lesnar's contract status with WWE following the lawsuit is unknown.