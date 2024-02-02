Brock Lesnar Pulled From WWE Digital Game Following Janel Grant Allegations

WWE star Brock Lesnar has reportedly been removed from the WWE 2K Supercard Digital Collectible Game, following allegations against him in the Janel Grant case.

As per "PWInsider," Lesnar has been taken off the digital card game, and he will likely be "downplayed" or removed from various 2K games going forward. This is following the company's stance on Lesnar, who was originally supposed to be part of the men's Royal Rumble match last weekend, but was removed at the last minute following the news of the Vince McMahon allegations.

The recent lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against McMahon alleged that the former WWE CEO asked Grant to reportedly create "personalized sexual content" for Lesnar, to persuade him to sign a new deal with WWE in 2020. Lesnar, who was to return to WWE at the Royal Rumble, was replaced by Bron Breakker in the match and the young star impressed in his Royal Rumble debut.

Following the allegations, Slim Jim, who had signed a deal with WWE last year, paused their contract with WWE, before returning to the fold after McMahon's resignation from TKO. WWE also removed a Vince McMahon shirt that was being sold at the Royal Rumble venue last Saturday after the allegations against McMahon came to light, while his WWE.com profile page was also removed.

Dave Meltzer recently claimed that fans may have seen the last of Lesnar and McMahon in a WWE ring, due to the seriousness of the allegations against them. Grant's attorney recently revealed that more victims have reached out to her and they could come out and speak against McMahon.