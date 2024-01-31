Dave Meltzer Speculates On Whether Vince McMahon, Brock Lesnar Will Ever Return To WWE

The wrestling world is still digesting the information former WWE employee Janel Grant's lawsuit contained regarding Vince McMahon, Brock Lesnar, and more. On January 25, 2024, Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon, former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, and the company as a whole as she claimed she was a victim of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, as well as rape and human trafficking. While McMahon's name was brought up multiple times, Lesnar remained anonymous, but given the specific description of a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, combined with Lesnar being named in a Wall Street Journal article, he has come under heavy fire.

Neither man is currently with WWE at time of writing, and on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that fans may never see them again. Meltzer noted that McMahon is gone from the company completely, as well as TKO Group Holdings, meaning he has no creative sway on either front and won't be expecting to see him in WWE for the foreseeable future. However, he did note that McMahon has stepped away from WWE before and managed to force his way back into the thick of things, so he wouldn't be surprised if the former Chairman of the Board waited until the dust had settled.

As for Lesnar, Meltzer doesn't expect to see him back in WWE either, stating that fans might have actually seen the last of the former WWE Champion given his involvement in the lawsuit. Lesnar was reportedly going to return to WWE at the recent Royal Rumble event, but was withdrawn from the show due to the accusations, with his spot in the match, and all of the creative plans that went along with it, going to former "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker.