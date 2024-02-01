Attorney For Vince McMahon Accuser Janel Grant Says More People May Come Forward

Last week, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a civil lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, alleging that she experienced years of sexual assault and sex trafficking. Just days after the lawsuit was filed, and hours after sponsor Slim Jim temporarily withdrew from the WWE Royal Rumble, McMahon resigned from his role as WWE's Executive Chairman. Speaking with NewsNation this week, Grant's attorney Ann Callis revealed that she has now heard from many more individuals with stories of their own.

"My office and my inbox have had a barrage of people wanting to come forward to attest about this culture of corruption and also possible victims," Callis said. "We are just beginning now to wade through all this, but we're frankly overwhelmed."

Callis then confirmed that her firm is now investigating these other allegations. According to Callis, Grant hopes that, by making her allegations public, others who have experienced or witnessed corruption or misconduct in the company will want to come forward.

"It's been a long process, and [Grant] wants to speak out for any other victims and eradicate this culture of corruption that has permeated every cell of the WWE," Callis stated.

While Grant's case is a civil suit, it remains possible that criminal action may be taken against McMahon and others. As of last summer, McMahon was under active federal investigation, though it's still not clear exactly what that investigation relates to. Back in 2022, McMahon stepped down as WWE CEO amid allegations of sexual misconduct, believed to be related to Grant's allegations. However, the longtime WWE boss later leveraged his power as a majority shareholder to return to the company's Board of Directors in early 2023, overseeing the WWE merger with UFC.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).



