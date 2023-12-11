Huge Update On Seth Rollins' Contract Status With WWE

Seth Rollins is currently the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, leading the "Raw" brand as a hardworking champion, but WWE could be without its workhorse in 2024.

Fightful Select is reporting that Rollins's contract with WWE is set to expire in June of next year. As it stands, there have reportedly been no conversations about extending his contract. Still, Rollins is well-liked and respected by management and the report notes that an offer will "obviously" be made sometime between now and June, as the company sees Rollins as a priority. Fightful says Rollins has not responded to a request for comment.

Rollins isn't the only major star whose contract is up for renewal next year. Drew McIntyre's contract is set to expire soon, as is the contract of Rollins's wife, Becky Lynch. Rollins has been making a point of his loyalty to WWE, verbally chastising the newly returned CM Punk for not wrestling on Live Events recently. Rollins was visibly enraged by Punk's return at Survivor Series: War Games, getting so enraged that he was restrained by Michael Cole and Corey Graves, but recently said that he is open to mending fences with the divisive and controversial superstar.