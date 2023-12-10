WWE Star Seth Rollins Assesses Possibility Of 'Mending Fences' With CM Punk

There is no love lost between Seth "Freaking" Rollins and CM Punk. When the latter returned at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, Rollins was visibly upset to see the former AEW star. While speaking to Sports Illustrated, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion revealed that there are real-life tensions between him and Punk. Still, he'd consider overcoming their issues so they can do business.

"I mean, it's a negotiation, for sure. It's a conversation," Rollins said. "No one's forcing something on you, but I am a businessman for sure. I'm open to doing business if it's there to be done. And shoot, man, I'm open to mending fences if that's even possible."

According to Rollins, Punk talked down about him and WWE for years, which is why they have animosity. He said he felt insulted by the way Punk treated him and some of his friends, highlighting the drama between Punk and Colt Cabana as an example. However, he also doesn't want to spend the rest of his life holding grudges against Punk and is open to conversing with the man.

"I'm almost 38, and I ain't got time to hold all these grudges. So I think it's a lot of energy to hold that negativity in, and I'd like to put that energy somewhere else and make it positive."

It remains to be seen if Punk and Rollins will have an on-screen feud in WWE. However, it has been teased since Punk's unexpected return to the company, and many fans would love to see it happen. Rollins concluded by saying that he and Punk believe they're the "best in the world," suggesting they'll settle it in the ring eventually.

