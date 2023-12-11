Video: Seth Rollins Throws More Shade At CM Punk During Recent WWE House Show

Seth "Freakin" Rollins took another shot at CM Punk over the weekend during a WWE house show in Utica, New York. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion's comments came while he addressed those in attendance who were chanting Punk's name.

"Excuse me, who's that?" Rollins said in the video posted by a fan. "Serious question: was that guy on the show here tonight? ... Hey, hey, maybe one of these days he'll grow a set, and he'll come up here to Utica, New York. I mean, look, he's the best in the world, right? ... In all seriousness, I'm the friggin' best in the world. Because every single town, every single night, doesn't matter the opponent — I show up and I show out."

Seth Rollins responds to CM Punk chants at tonight's house show #WWEUtica pic.twitter.com/Aazv7Kz7Yt — marcus (@marcusrdrgzz) December 10, 2023

Rollins and Punk look to be on a collision course in the near future after Punk's recent return to WWE. Although not shown on WWE programming, Rollins was caught reacting negatively to Punk's surprise appearance at the end of Survivor Series last month. Rollins had previously expressed his dislike for Punk, even referring to him as a "cancer" during an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Since Survivor Series, Punk — who was fired by AEW in September following a backstage fracas with Jack Perry at All In — has made subtle references to Rollins on television, while the champ's shots at "The Best in the World" have been delivered at non-televised events and via media interviews.