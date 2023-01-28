Seth Rollins On Possible CM Punk WWE Return: 'Stay Away, You Cancer'

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk could easily be considered one of the most polarizing figures in modern professional wrestling. Punk has not been on AEW television since his backstage altercation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks at AEW All Out 2022, as he has been recovering from a triceps injury he suffered in his match that night. With many believing that Punk will not be returning to AEW — and some members of the AEW roster reportedly making sure of that— the question of whether a return to WWE could be in Punk's future has become a recurring topic.

However, his return to WWE could be met with similar resistance from some in the WWE locker room. In an interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman at the WWE 2K23 Royal Rumble weekend hands-on event, Seth Rollins was quick to make his negative feelings toward Punk known. When asked whether he'd like to see Punk back in WWE, Rollins replied: "Phil [Brooks], stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever."

Referring to Punk only by his real first name, Rollins continued by echoing sentiments felt by others who aren't fond of Punk. "I don't like Phil. He's a jerk. Oh, did we just figure that out? We figured it out over there [in AEW], we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else."

Rollins did have positive things to say about two of Punk's closest allies in AEW. In the full interview, Rollins said he would love to see the return of FTR to WWE when they become free agents in April.