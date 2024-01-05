Former NWA Star Reportedly Expected To Join WWE

Recent reports indicated that former NWA World Women's Champion Kamille had captured the interest of WWE following the expiration of her contract with the National Wrestling Alliance at the beginning of this year.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has since provided an update on Kamille's potential next moves, noting that she is expected to sign with WWE, and likely be assigned to the "WWE NXT" brand. Last year, Kamille stated that she believed WWE to be "the top of the top" – much like the New York Yankees are to the baseball world. And no matter the length of time that she could possibly spend in WWE, Kamille made it clear that she would definitely be interested in having the opportunity to not only showcase herself, but also inspire more people, on WWE's larger-scale platform.

While it remains to be seen if Kamille and WWE will reach an agreement, PWInsider is reporting that an "NXT" deal has at least been offered to Kamille at this point. Should Kamille ink a contract with WWE, she will become the second former NWA talent to recently sign with the company, as her Strictly Business stablemate Nick Aldis came aboard as a producer in 2023, and was later appointed the position of "WWE SmackDown" General Manager.

During her five-year stint with NWA, Kamille transformed herself from Aldis' "insurance policy" into the longest-reigning NWA World Women's Champion of the modern era with a run of 813 days. Through her impressive efforts, Kamille also soared to the top ten of PWI's 2023 Women's 250 list last year, placing #9, respectively.