WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Former NWA Women's Champion To NXT

WWE is reportedly interested in signing former NWA World Women's Champion Kamille, following the expiry of her contract.

As per "PWInsider," the former NWA star is "100%" on WWE's radar with the promotion recently planning to add her to the "WWE NXT" roster. Kamille's NWA contract expired on January 1, 2024, after she chose to not re-sign with the promotion. She had a five-year run with the company, where she held the NWA World Women's Championship for a whopping 812 days, before losing it to Kenzie Paige in August. Kamille's stock in the pro wrestling business has risen significantly over the last few years, with her even rising to #9 in the PWI Women's 250 list last year.

She has previously expressed her desire to join WWE, claiming that the promotion is the New York Yankees of the pro wrestling industry. Kamille sees WWE as the ideal platform to showcase her true ability and wants to contribute to the company's growth.

Kamille is one of many free agents in the pro wrestling business in the new year. Alexander Hammerstone, who was a top star in MLW, is also a free agent and he's set to face off against TNA's Josh Alexander at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view later this month, while former TNA star Deonna Purrazzo debuted on "AEW Dynamite" this past week. There were also a few exits from AEW recently, with the likes of Shawn Spears, QT Marshall, and Andrade el Idolo all free agents, with Andrade rumored to be returning to WWE.