Top NWA Star's Contract Reportedly Expiring At The End Of 2023

Former NWA World Women's Champion Kamille will reportedly be a free agent in January 2024.

As per "PWInsider," the 31-year-old's contract with NWA is set to expire by the end of the year, which could bring to an end her five-year stint with the promotion. The report further stated that Kamille has a good relationship with the promotion and she could continue to work with them despite not being under contract. Her husband and fellow NWA star, Thom Latimer, is reportedly set to stay with NWA for the foreseeable future, according to the report.

Kamille is one of the most important women stars of NWA, and held the NWA World Women's Championship for over 800 days, which she lost earlier this year to Kenzie Paige. Apart from NWA, she has also wrestled for the likes of AAA, WOW, and ROW, to name a few, while she will also be involved in an independent film about legendary wrestler, Mildred Burke.

Earlier this year, Kamille revealed her desire to be a part of WWE, calling the promotion "the top of the top," asserting that she wants to show a wider audience what she's truly capable of. With her free-agent status in January, there's a possibility that she could debut at the Royal Rumble and feature in the women's Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant.