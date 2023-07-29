Charlotte Flair And Liv Morgan Reportedly Out Of Planned Roles In Mildred Burke Biopic

Despite the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that are fighting for fair wages in Hollywood, the independent film "Queen of the Ring: Based on the True Story of Mildred Burke" from writer/director Ash Avildsen is one of the productions that is continuing with business as usual. The biopic based on the acclaimed 2009 book of the same name about the revolutionary female wrestler is currently filming in Louisville, Kentucky with "Arrow" alum Emily Bett Rickards in the title role. However, while it was initially meant to include some top WWE stars in the cast, it looks like they have been replaced.

Previously, it was announced that former WWE Women's Champions Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan would play Burke's legendary opponents June Byers and Clara Mortensen, respectively. However, according to PWInsider, they have been replaced by another pair of champions. Byers will now be played by NWA Women's Champion Kamille and AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm will portray Mortensen.

Though the report doesn't indicate any reasons for the replacements, there are a few factors that may have contributed to the decision. After losing her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship recently for the second time this year, Morgan suffered another shoulder injury at the hands of Rhea Ripley. Meanwhile, "The Queen" is currently busy preparing for a high-stakes triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam against Asuka and Bianca Belair. With the PLE in one week, Flair's schedule of shows and promotion may not have allowed any wiggle room to sneak away and film her part in the movie.

While the project may have lost two big names, it still has plenty of star power. In addition to Rickards, Kamille, and Storm, the cast also includes "Daredevil" star Deborah Ann Woll as Gladys "Kill Em" Gillem, Martin Kove of the "Karate Kid" and "Cobra Kai" franchises as Al Haft, and award-winning actor Walton Goggins as promoter Jack Pfefer.