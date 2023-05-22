Liv Morgan And Charlotte Flair Cast For Wrestling Themed Movie

It's been since WrestleMania 39 since fans have seen Charlotte Flair, and she's soon to be joined on the inactive roster by Liv Morgan after Morgan suffered a shoulder injury that could require surgery. Regardless of the reason for their off time, both will soon be reuniting on the silver screen, for a project that just so happens to involve their regular profession.

Fightful Select reports that Flair and Morgan have been cast in an upcoming film based on Jeff Leen's book "Queen of the Ring," which centers around women's wrestling pioneer Mildred Burke, with filming scheduled to start this June in Kentucky. Both Flair and Morgan will be portraying wrestlers, with Flair cast as WWE Hall of Famer June Byers, while Morgan will play Clara Mortensen. It's unclear if Morgan's injury will affect her commitments to the film.

Burke will be portrayed by actress Emily Bett Rickards, best known for her role as Felicity Smoak in the hit CW series "Arrow." Joining Rickards, Flair, and Morgan, in the untitled film will be Josh Lucas portraying wrestling promoter, and Burke's husband, Billy Wolfe, while Marie Avgeropoulos will portray wrestler Wilma "Babe" Gordon. The film was revealed earlier this month by AEW announcer Jim Ross, who will be working on the film in a behind-the-scenes capacity.

Rickards' starring role will make her the second star from "Arrow" to act in a pro wrestling film or TV project. Stephen Amell, who portrayed Oliver Queen in "Arrow," and has previously wrestled for WWE, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and at the original All In event, a precursor to AEW, is the current star of the Starz series "Heels," which will begin airing its second season later this year.