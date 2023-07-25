NWA Women's Champion Kamille Reveals Role As June Byers In Mildred Burke Biopic

NWA Women's World Champion Kamille is set to make her big screen debut.

The wrestler revealed via social media Monday that she spent the summer filming on the set of "Queen of the Ring," an upcoming biopic based on the life of legendary women's wrestler Mildred Burke. According to Kamille, she will portray the role of June Byers, the former NWA Women's World Champion who had a storied rivalry with Burke in the 1940s and 1950s. In fact, Jeff Leen's book, "The Queen of the Ring," which depicts the iconic life and career of Burke, contains an entire chapter dedicated to the rivalry between Burke and Byers, specifically their two out of three falls match on August 20, 1954, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Burke and Byers were both posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, in 2016 and 2017, respectively, as part of the legacy wing.

While Kamille will be portraying the role of Byres, Impact Knockouts World Champion Trinity Fatu will also be seen in the film playing the role of Ethel Johnson, the first-ever African-American women's champion in pro-wrestling history. Also in the movie, AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will be portraying the role of Clara Mortenson, and Jim Cornette will star as "NWA Commissioner," per IMBD. Interestingly, three current women's champions across three promotions will all be seen in a movie based on the women who paved the way for them.

As for the lead role of Burke, it will be portrayed by Emily Bett Rickards, a Canadian actress previously seen in hit TV shows such as "Arrow," "The Flash," and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow."

Just wrapped 🎥 Spent the summer filming my my first movie which will tell a story very close to my heart. Can't wait for y'all to see it! #QueenOfTheRing #MildredBurke #JuneByers pic.twitter.com/qos640RYgq — Kamille (@Kamille_brick) July 25, 2023

AEW announcer Jim Ross will also be "hands-on" with the production of the film, as revealed by the man himself back in May. As of this writing, no release date is set for the biopic.