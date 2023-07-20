Photos: Impact's Trinity Fatu Shares Pics From Magazine Photo Shoot

Trinity has once again brought her glow to the fashion world. The newly-crowned Knockouts Champion went on Twitter to share her photo shoot with "Schön!" — a British fashion magazine that touts itself as delivering "cutting-edge fashion, beauty, and culture." The pictures accompany an interview with the new champ. But presented without commentary, Trinity let the photos speak for themselves while making sure to show love to the team she collaborated with on the shoot.

Photographed by Petros Kouiouris, the photos express the wrestler's range of versatility, complemented by the work of emerging fashion brand AKNVAS and the legendary Jean Paul Gaultier. With styling by celebrity stylist Mickey Freeman, who also served as the shoot's creative director, Trinity's signature neon style is showcased with cascading colors, shimmering sequins, and big furs. In addition, the photos show Trinity dazzling in four vintage-inspired looks.

This isn't the Impact star's first brush with modeling. True to the inspiration for her WWE moniker, Naomi Campbell, Trinity has previously graced the runways of Fashion Week in both New York and Los Angeles. But as of late, Trinity has taken Impact Wrestling by storm since making her debut a few short months ago. Her rise has been rapid there as she defeated Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary to win the Knockouts Championship – her first title win since her departure from WWE.