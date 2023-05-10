Trinity Fatu Says She Originally Wanted To Be A Knockoff Of Naomi Campbell

While Trinity Fatu made people feel the glow at times in WWE, she was often someone who didn't get the time to truly flesh out a gimmick like some of her peers. However, that isn't due to her having a lack of ideas. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Trinity revealed that when she first got into the business she wanted to create a knockoff Naomi Campbell gimmick.

"That's where I picked my first wrestling name; that's where I came up with Naomi because I had this idea," she said. "I couldn't use my real name that was the initial one I wanted to use. But then I was like, maybe I can be this knockoff Naomi Cambell in the ring. I had this whole idea concept but that never worked out, so then I was just stuck with the name Naomi."

Campbell is an iconic supermodel who dominated the fashion industry for over four decades. Campbell's star power provided opportunities for her to appear in movies, television shows, and music videos. Plus, she is Fatu's fashion icon, which is why she wanted to go down this path.

"When I originally came in I would be a heel so I had this idea of being this bougie, shady, wannabe supermodel who was just not it," she said. "But I did it for like a few weeks but I was like this ain't it."

After walking out on WWE alongside Mercedes Mone, Fatu was able to live out her inner Campbell moment during New York Fashion Week where she walked the runway. However, she is now back to walking the aisle to the ring after resurfacing in Impact Wrestling.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Denise Salcedo with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.