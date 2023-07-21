Asuka's WWE SummerSlam Opponent To Be Announced Tonight On WWE SmackDown

As WWE inches closer to SummerSlam, the card continues to take shape. Earlier this week, the company announced the event's first two matches – Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor. Tonight, a third contest will be confirmed.

Later tonight on "WWE SmackDown," WWE will unveil the identity of the opponent who is set to face WWE Women's Champion Asuka at SummerSlam. Since winning the title at Night of Champions, Asuka has found herself in the epicenter of the "SmackDown" women's division.

After her title defense against Charlotte Flair resulted in a no-contest last month, Asuka pivoted her attention to the woman who caused the no-contest – Bianca Belair. On the July 14 edition of "SmackDown," Belair finally received her Night of Champions rematch against Asuka. With the added presence of Flair, Bayley, and Women's Money in the Bank winner IYO SKY at ringside though, chaos was bound to ensue.

As SKY appeared to be cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase, Flair hopped over the barricade to stop her. In the midst of their subsequent scuffle, Flair inadvertently struck Belair with a spear, causing the referee to end the title match under the grounds of disqualification. Despite Belair's victory, Asuka still stood tall as the WWE Women's Champion.

While fans await WWE's official announcement regarding Asuka's SummerSlam opponent, recent reports suggest "The Empress of Tomorrow" will defend her championship against both Flair and Belair.