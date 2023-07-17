Brock Lesnar Accepts Cody Rhodes' Challenge, Will Face Him Again At WWE SummerSlam

On Monday night, Brock Lesnar wasted little time in giving Cody Rhodes his answer. Unfortunately for "The American Nightmare," it happened right in front of his mother.

A Georgia boy himself, "WWE Raw" kicked off with Rhodes giving plenty of love to the Atlanta, Georgia faithful. And after praising his mother for turning him into the fighter we all see before us, his attention turned to Lesnar. Once he was done speaking, the "Beast Incarnate's" music hit but there was no man to speak of. As Rhodes made his way up the ramp, the music hit again, and upon going through the curtain he was struck with a steel chair by Lesnar.

Lesnar proceeded to beat Rhodes back down the ramp before delivering an F5 and Kimura Lock to him right in front of his mother. He locked in the Kimura once more while they were in the ring, smiling at Cody's mother all the while before finally accepting his challenge.

After tasting defeat at Backlash in May, Brock evened the score via referee stoppage later that month at Night of Champions. Now on August 5, their feud will be settled once and for all. Before going gently into that good night, though, the Mayor of Suplex City had a simple message: "I'll see you at SummerSlam, b****es."