On tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Homecoming, Lelya Hirsch defeated The Bunny to earn a match against NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille.

During the match, Kamille was actually in the crowd to see her future opponent. The two will meet at NWA EmPowerrr PPV on August 28 at Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri.

Post-match, Hirch and Kamille faced off in the ring.

Below is the updated card for the PPV:

* Kamille (c) vs. Lelya Hirsch (NWA Women’s World Championship)

* TBA vs. TBA (NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship – Vacant)

* Deonna Purrazzo or Faby Apache (c) vs. TBA (Impact Knockouts Championship)

* Chelsea Green vs. TBA (NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Finals)

#TheBunny hits a massive dropkick on the outside and jaws with current @nwa Women's Champion #Kamille. Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite Homecoming! pic.twitter.com/mr2BrWG5P4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021