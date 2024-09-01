Hikaru Shida Wins AEW Collision Four-Way, Will Face Mercedes Mone In TBS Title Rematch

Hikaru Shida won a four-way match also involving Serena Deeb, Queen Aminata, and Thunder Rosa during the August 31 edition of "AEW Collision." Shida picked up the win by pinning Aminata, thus securing herself a shot at Mercedes Mone's TBS Championship at All Out on September 7.

The bout itself saw back-and-forth action between the four competitors, with all of them taking turns at nearly snatching the victory. That was very much the case from the beginning until the end, with the closing stretch seeing Rosa deliver a Death Valley driver to Shida. Deeb broke up that pinfall attempt and eliminated Rosa from the contest before locking the Boston crab in on the "Shining Samurai." Aminata then broke up the submission, delivering a headbutt to Deeb to render her out of the running, but ultimately pulling up short in falling foul to the Katana for Shida's win.

Mone will now defend the TBS Championship against Shida in a rematch of their maiden bout on "AEW Dynamite" back in August. The "CEO" has kept up a busy schedule of late as double champion, defending the TBS Title against Britt Baker at All In last weekend, and the NJPW Strong Women's title at Capital Collision on Friday. Mone vs. Shida is the latest title bout to be added to All Out, as the upcoming pay-per-view will see Bryan Danielson defend the AEW World Championship against Jack Perry. Elsewhere, Will Ospreay will put the AEW International Title on the line against PAC.

