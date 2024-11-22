AEW Full Gear 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

The sixth annual edition of AEW Full Gear hits pay-per-view this Saturday as Tony Khan's promotion rocks the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Originally there were nine matches on the card, including the Zero Hour pre-show, but Khan naturally started adding more as soon as we completed our picks process. As a result, we won't be talking here about the International title match between Konosuke Takeshita and Ricochet or anything else that gets added after the fact. Even so, we do have eight high-profile singles matches to pick, including three title matches, as well as a tag team championship match. Also The Costco Guys are here!

Now it should be noted that these days, our collective picks could probably be purchased at Costco in bulk for all the value they've had. WWE Crown Jewel was possibly our roughest-ever showing — not only was the Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton thrown out, but we also weren't able to come to a consensus on the winner of the United States title match, and then we proceeded to whiff on both Crown Jewel Championship contests, bringing us to a 3-2-1 showing and a 2024 record of 125-26-7.

But don't be daunted by the fact that we're clinging to an 81% hit rate at this point! Crown Jewel was the most divided the WINC staff has ever been on a card, and Full Gear is definitively not that. In fact, while Crown Jewel was the first card where we didn't get to 80% agreement on any match, for Full Gear there are only two matches below 80%, and three matches in which the pick was unanimous. For AEW Full Gear, the WINC staff marches in lockstep, and that unity is our ticket to turning things around at the end of 2024.

With that in mind, let's get to the picks!