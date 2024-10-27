Daniel Garcia Shares More Details On His Decision To Re-Sign With AEW

Daniel Garcia announced that he's staying with AEW with an emotional promo on "Dynamite: Title Tuesday." Speaking on "Close Up with Renee Paquette," he revealed some of the reasons why he opted to stay with Tony Khan's promotion, noting that he put a lot of thought into his decision.

"I feel like, you know, I'm 26 years old, and this was one of the biggest decisions I've ever had to make in my life, and I think I made the right one. You just kind of have to figure out what's best for you and what's best for the people around you, and it's not always an easy decision or easy answer to come up with."

Garcia was linked with a move to WWE before he agreed to sign a new deal with AEW. While the young star didn't confirm if Paul Levesque and co. reached out to him about joining the competition, he discussed feeling confident about settling into any type of backstage environment. However, AEW is the promotion where he feels most at home, and where he believes he can add the most value.

"I think, stylistically-wise, I can fit in anywhere, but I think culture-wise, environment-wise, I think this is a really good place for me, and I feel like it's something that I want to be a part of, and it's something I feel like I can help as well."

This isn't the first time Garcia has gotten candid about choosing AEW over WWE. Previously, he said that the freedom AEW offers, as well as the ability to take indie dates and work with other promotions like NJPW and CMLL, factored heavily into his decision to stick around.

