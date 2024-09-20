Update On Daniel Garcia's AEW Status, WWE Reportedly 'Chomping At The Bit' To Sign Him

Former Ring of Honor Pure Champion Daniel Garcia has been a major figure in the wrestling news of late, as his AEW contract is set to expire in the near future with Garcia having yet to make his decision. AEW and many people within the company are confident he'll stay, but according to Cory Hays of PWNexus, WWE has got a close eye on Garcia's situation, with the company reportedly "chomping at the bit"[sic] to sign him if he becomes a free agent at the end of October. Hays also said Garcia still has not signed a new deal with AEW.

The 26-year old has been extremely private about his contract situation, even going as far as declining to answer a question about it during a recent interview. Many fans assumed that the result of the match between Garcia and MJF at All Out 2024 would have been an indicator as to Garcia's decisionwith a win signaling that he is staying with AEW. However, MJF won the match, with Garcia's failure to re-sign reportedly resulting in the result being changed. Garcia has already made it clear that he feels like he's ready to step up to the next level in his career and be a part of a main event scene, but as of this writing it is still unknown whether that will be in AEW or WWE.