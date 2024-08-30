Possible Update On Daniel Garcia's AEW Contract Status Following All In Return

Daniel Garcia is back in AEW after weeks of speculation regarding his future. Garcia was originally written off TV at the start of July, as he had yet to sign a new deal with AEW. However, he returned at All In on August 25 to stop MJF from beating Will Ospreay, and Garcia will get a chance to settle their score at AEW All Out on September 7. With that mind, has Garcia signed a new deal with AEW?

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the answer is technically no, but it is looking more and more likely that Garcia will stay put. WWE had offered a deal to Garcia, which he had seriously considered, but sources within the promotion believe that he has made up his mind and will be sticking with AEW. While the angle with MJF seems to point to that being a formality, Meltzer also noted that a loss to MJF at All Out could mean that Garcia is actually leaving, and will be using the MJF match as a blow-off.

AEW President Tony Khan didn't give a straight answer regarding Garcia's situation when asked about it after All In, but Meltzer noted that even if he hasn't signed, sources close to the star also believe he will remain with the promotion.

As for what WWE think of Garcia staying put, officials apparently aren't thrilled as, much like the deal that Swerve Strickland signed over All In weekend, they believe the monetary value of what Khan has offered him is much higher than what he is actually worth. There is concern that inflating salaries is a bad thing for the sport, and Meltzer rounded off by saying that AEW needs to be careful with its money in case negotiations pertaining to the new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery don't work out.