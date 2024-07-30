Backstage Update On Daniel Garcia's AEW Status

Daniel Garcia hasn't been seen in AEW since the Beach Break edition of "AEW Dynamite" on July 3, where he was brutally attacked by MJF following Garcia's failed attempt to win the International Championship from Will Ospreay. The angle not only solidified MJF as a heel again, but it also meant that Garcia was not going to be on TV for the foreseeable future, not because of injury, but because his contract is coming up.

Advertisement

On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez was asked about Garcia's contract situation with AEW, and why the company decided to write him off in the way that they did. Alvarez explained that the angle was essentially done to cover all bases regarding what Garcia's eventual decision may be. "When they did that angle, they were aware that he may not be back, and so the angle was done in case he doesn't come back, and if he does come back then they've got a storyline feud with MJF."

Garcia himself made it known earlier this year that he hadn't figured out what he was going to do in terms of his future, but Alvarez believes that there is a possibility of him leaving when his contract expires. "I know he had been thinking about it, or he had told people he had been thinking about what he was going to do, which he should do, check with both sides or whatever if your deal is coming up. I don't think it's 100 percent that he's coming back, I will say that, but I don't think that he has re-signed or decided to leave yet, but that was one of the reasons that he was taken out in that storyline."

Advertisement

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.