Update On Daniel Garcia's Relationship With AEW

A report has emerged pertaining to the status of AEW star Daniel Garcia ahead of his match against AEW International Champion Will Ospreay on tonight's "Dynamite."

According to Fightful Select, unless he's re-signed since it was learned earlier this year, Garcia's contract is due to expire in the fall of 2024. However, he is expected to remain with the promotion with one top name reportedly believing he may have already agreed to stay.

Advertisement

Those directly close to the situation were said to indicate that "his future would likely come into focus soon," but Garcia himself declined to comment on the record when asked. If the unimaginable occurs and Garcia does enter free agency, he may have a spot in WWE, as Fightful Select noted that "Red Death" had previously tried out with WWE making positive impressions.

In 2018, Garcia worked "205 Live" against Drew Gulak, but his 2021 try-out also rewarded him with a "WWE NXT" match against Tyler Rust. Per Fightful's report, there were no overtures made to Garcia at the time but he was told that they would re-assess if he drew interest from elsewhere. Those present at his try-out also reportedly said that batch among others set the precedent for WWE to continue holding tryouts for wrestlers with experience.

Advertisement

Daniel Garcia will be hoping to turn the knife in Will Ospreay following the International Champion's failed attempt at Swerve Strickland's AEW World Championship during Forbidden Door. Should Garcia win it would mark his first championship in AEW since debuting in 2021. That result might have implications on where his future lies.