Daniel Garcia Assesses His Time In AEW As Contract Situation Looms

2024 has been an eventful year for Daniel Garcia, and with his contract status with AEW still up in the air, the final months of the year could be even bigger for him. Garcia has become one of AEW's most popular young stars over the past year, and during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Garcia stated that he knew he was being seen as one thing, but wanted to be seen as another.

"I feel like I was brought in for a very specific position, and I feel like that position was to just be a guy who attacks the big names and then the big names beat [me]," Garcia said. "I feel like when you're seen one way, it can be kind of hard to work your way out of that."

In the interview that took place before All Out, Garcia explained that the days of people seeing him face someone like MJF and knowing that he won't win are over, as fans have started to believe in him. While he didn't pick up the victory at All Out due to his contract status being up in the air, Garcia explained that hard work and belief in himself and from AEW got him to that point.

"Every opportunity they've given me, I've done my best to knock it out of the park, and I feel like more times than not, I did my best to knock it out of the park, and I knocked that b***h out of the park too. That's just how I feel, I feel like I deserve to be in these positions, and I feel like I'm ready for them," said the AEW star.

Garcia was asked if he could elaborate on his status with AEW, but he politely responded with a simple, "No, thank you."

