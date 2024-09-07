Daniel Garcia Declines To Comment On AEW Contract Situation Ahead Of All Out

Ahead of his match with MJF at tonight's All Out pay-per-view, many questions remain about whether Daniel Garcia will re-sign with AEW, as the window of opportunity is about to be sealed shut with his contract set to expire this fall. Hoping to get to the bottom of it without hesitation, Denise Salcedo asked the former ROH Pure Champion if he would care to comment on his status, or if he plans on re-signing. "No, thank you," Garcia bluntly declined to answer.

Since he danced around the question, uncertainty about Garcia's status began in July, when he was written off AEW programming after an unsuccessful challenge to Will Ospreay for the International Championship at the Beach Break edition of "AEW Dynamite." Then, after his July 3 match, MJF, who falsely promised to support Garcia by being in his corner that night, left the young prospect beaten and bloody. Garcia later made a surprise appearance during MJF's match with Ospreay for the same title at All In last month.

In previous interviews, Garcia mentioned that he would like to be considered an "asset ... and someone who can be built around," which AEW President Tony Khan agreed with in past Q&As. According to Dave Meltzer, in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE offered a deal to Garcia. Still, based on sources within AEW, Meltzer speculates that Garcia will remain with the company. But who walks out of Chicago the victor between him or MJF at All Out could serve as an indicator. Should Garcia decide not to re-sign, he will become a free agent. In the past, Garcia has appeared onscreen for WWE, with a match against Drew Gulak on "205 Live" and a "WWE NXT" match against Tyler Rust following a successful 2021 tryout. Garcia remains a popular star for AEW, despite only capturing one championship in ROH, and none in AEW yet.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Denise Salcedo" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.