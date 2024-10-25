Daniel Garcia Gets Candid About Why He Chose To Stay In AEW Rather Than Sign With WWE

For many weeks, the future of Daniel Garcia was uncertain as his contract with All Elite Wrestling was nearing its expiration. At "AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday," Garica finally put the uncertainty to rest by announcing his decision to re-sign with the company and continue to help build it. While speaking with "Uncrowned," Garcia got candid about his decision to remain with AEW, rather than potentially signing with its competitor – WWE.

"A big part of the reason why I love AEW is that we can go do other things," Garcia said. "I can go do indies if I want. We have those relationships with New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL, to where I can still get experience other places. I feel like New Japan Pro Wrestling was always my dream when I first started being a wrestler. That's something I always wanted to accomplish. I wouldn't feel full in my wrestling career until I get to have a little stint there. I feel like keeping those doors open [was] very important to me."

Aside from an expansive palette of professional options, AEW provides Garcia with an opportunity to work with many fellow young talents, such as Private Party and Top Flight, who are similarly eager to get their moment of shine. At the same time, Garcia also enjoys being surrounded by veterans of the locker room, such as TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

"I remember [weeks ago] I was sitting at the monitor, and it was me, [Will] Ospreay, Swerve, Mercedes Moné. I was just looking around and I'm like, 'Man, everybody's watching the monitor. Everybody's hyping up whatever is on TV right now. These are the people that I want to be [at] war with," Garcia said.