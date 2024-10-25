Daniel Garcia Names The One Person He Talked To About Decision To Sign With AEW Or WWE

AEW's Daniel Garcia has been utilized on television considerably more over the past month, and at one point had a brief angle where he claimed that there was a "bidding war" for his contract, implying that WWE was potentially interested in him, before cutting a promo where he announced that he'd re-signed with AEW instead. Garcia recently sat down with "Uncrowned," where he briefly touched on the contract situation, and shot down the notion that anyone had any inside scoops on his status with AEW and the interest WWE might have had in him.

"If you look at the reports and stuff, nobody ever had any information on me, ever, because I don't tell anybody anything," Garcia claimed. "The only [person] I talk to is Isiah [Kassidy]. And that's really the person who really knew anything that I had going on." Whereas Garcia has fans across AEW, not everyone seems to believe that he should be heavily featured. WCW veteran Konnan claimed that the "Red Death" simply doesn't have the "X-Factor," and suggested that Tony Khan paid too much money for him to stay with AEW. However, not everyone sees the usage of Garcia as a negative, with the likes of Bully Ray instead suggesting AEW could have done more with his re-signing promo to build up interest, like holding an envelope with a kayfabe WWE deal and tearing it up, manipulating the audience and getting a huge reaction.

Right now, Garcia is involving himself in Private Party's feud with The Young Bucks, as he teamed up with them to take on the World Tag Team Champions and Jack Perry, meaning a shot at Perry's TNT Championship could soon be imminent for the "Dragon Slayer."