Bully Ray Points Out 'Huge Opportunity' AEW Missed With Daniel Garcia On Dynamite

Amid a flurry of online chatter regarding Daniel Garcia's contract, it appears he's staying with AEW after all. Garcia made an impassioned speech on the October 8 "AEW Dynamite," announcing his intentions to stick around, and that he would be coming for gold. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said Garcia did a good job with the segment, but that AEW missed an easy layup that would've greatly upped the drama. He suggested Garcia should have at least alluded to the interest he was generating from WWE. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully laid out how that could've been handled.

"If I'm Daniel Garcia, I'm walking out to that ring with a manila envelope," Bully mused. "And I start to talk about the contract that I have in my hand. And then I would tell the people, 'This is not an AEW contract. This is a contract from another wrestling company. And I think you all know what wrestling company this contract is from. And I gotta be honest people, this is a very lucrative contract. And the numbers on this contract [are] almost double than what was offered to me by Tony Khan and AEW.'" Bully said that after manipulating the audience into thinking he was leaving, Garcia should've ripped the contract up.

"This is coming off the top of my head, because this is so easy," Bully said. "And then Daniel Garcia says, 'I'm staying with AEW!'" Bully's co-host Dave LaGreca added that it was a mistake to assume 100% of the viewing audience was aware of Garcia's contract situation. People like WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff have frequently criticized Tony Khan for "booking for the internet." With Khan himself voicing excitement for Garcia's commitment to AEW, it remains to be seen if he will on hand for WrestleDream.

