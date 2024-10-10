AEW's Tony Khan Shares His Excitement Over Daniel Garcia's Re-Signing

AEW President Tony Khan has discussed Daniel Garcia re-signing with AEW and praised the star's growth in the promotion.

Ahead of this weekend's WrestleDream pay-per-view, Khan spoke to the media where he was asked about Garcia extending his time with AEW.

"I really like Daniel Garcia. I completely understand why he wanted to take some time before making a really important decision in his life and career. It's a life-changing decision, and I understand why somebody would want to reflect on these things, especially with something like a major contract year looming," said Khan.

The AEW CEO emphasized the importance of Garcia re-signing with the promotion and highlighted the time and effort invested in bringing Garcia into the limelight in AEW.

"It was so great, I think, for the morale of the company to have one of our, I believe, homegrown stars and Daniel Garcia was a top, top independent wrestler when he came to AEW, and we were familiar with his work when he came in. And that's why I wanted to put him in a spot when he got here, when he first got to Daily's Place, just over three years ago, and worked Daniel Garcia in and used him as a TV wrestler, 'cause I knew he was very, very talented as a kid."

Khan added that he has enjoyed watching Garcia develop during his time in AEW, and stated that he is happy to see the investment that he has put into him beginning to pay off. Khan believes that the AEW fanbase has begun to believe and care about Garcia more over the last year, noting how Garcia earned a lot of respect with his showing in the AEW Continental Classic tournament.

He rounded off by saying that Garcia's positivity in the locker room and with the fans is another reason why he's pleased with Garcia re-signing with the promotion.