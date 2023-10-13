Eric Bischoff Doesn't Mince Words On AEW Head Tony Khan

AEW CEO Tony Khan has pulled no punches on social media over the past week or so, be it directing not-so-subtle insults at Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels, or taking pride in "AEW Dynamite" causing The Undertaker and John Cena to appear on a wrestling program watched by less than one million viewers for the first time in their careers. Khan's wrath has even been felt by fans who preferred watching "WWE NXT" over AEW's flagship show when the two programs were in direct competition on October 10.

To the surprise of no one, former WCW boss Eric Bischoff has taken serious exception to Khan's behavior, suggesting that the AEW owner's combative social media posts could turn off a lot of wrestling fans on the fence about watching AEW. "I think [Khan's tweets] damage the brand overall," Bischoff opined on "83 Weeks." "It is childish, not really entertaining, not smart, and it's like his show — not compelling. It's embarrassing more than anything."

Bischoff argues that AEW had "a lot of goodwill" among fans when the upstart promotion launched a few years back, especially among those yearning for an alternative to WWE. Fast forward to 2023 and Bischoff is convinced that Khan has single-handedly tarnished said goodwill. "I was watching their debut episode from the WWE writers' room in Stamford, Connecticut, and I'm cheering them on — because I knew that competition like that can be really good," Bischoff recalled. "And WWE was pretty stale at the time. The financials were great, [but] the product itself was flat and stale."