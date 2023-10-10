AEW Collision Ratings Report 10/7/23

After a string of strongly-rated shows following the acrimonious departure of CM Punk, "AEW Collision" found itself in a bit of a hole last week, drawing some of the lowest numbers in the show's history going up against "WWE NXT" No Mercy. This past Saturday didn't look promising either, with "Collision" once again finding itself up against a PLE, WWE Fastlane, while starting an hour earlier than its normal timeslot.

Fortunately, while the numbers weren't what they were prior to going against WWE competition, "Collision" showed signs of recovery. Wrestlenomics reports that "Collision" drew 353,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the key 18-49 demo. While still on the low end of "Collision's" viewership, both the overall and 18-49 demo were up, with overall viewership rising 8% from last week's 327,000 viewers, while 18-49 was up 13% from last week's 0.08. "Collision" also saw an increase in female viewers 18-34, with the demo rising 20% from the week before.

The show would peak in 18-49 in Q1, with Ricky Starks and Big Bill's surprising AEW World Tag Team Championship victory over FTR drawing 0.10 (135,000 viewers), as well as 372,000 total viewers. The show would remain steady in overall viewership for the next hour, save for an 11% drop in Q4, while 18-49 would drop to 0.08 through Q4 before rising back up. The show would peak in overall viewership during its closing angle with Adam Copeland, drawing 418,000 viewers, and a 0.10 (127,000) in 18-49, just slightly behind Q1. With no WWE competition this Saturday, "Collision" will look to fully bounce back in the ratings, with AEW announcing last week that the winner of tonight's "AEW Dynamite" match between Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland will challenge Christian Cage for the TNT Championship this Saturday.