AEW Collision Live Coverage (10/7) - Adam Copeland Speaks, Tag Title Match, More

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill

Due to technical difficulties, we join the match in progress. Cash Wheeler is nowhere to be found. Starks tags in. Big Bill holds a wounded Dax Harwood in place as Starks hits a Spear for the pinfall.

WINNERS AND NEW AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS: Ricky Starks & Big Bill

Starks and Big Bill celebrate as they head up the ramp, FTR are helped out of the arena. Bryan Danielson makes his entrance.

Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher

They circle each other to start. They lock up. Fletcher shoves Danielson to the canvas. They lock up again and Danielson immediately takes Fletcher down to the canvas. Fletcher escapes and cracks Danielson in the back with a kick. Fletcher taunts the crowd.

They lock up again and Danielson begins to dominate Fletcher on the mat. Fletcher gets to the ropes. Fletcher again gets the better of Danielson and smacks him with more kicks. Danielson sends Fletcher into the ropes and drops him with a knee to the gut. Danielson cracks Fletcher with a kick of his own. Danielson tortures Fletcher with a Romero Special. Danielson transitions to vicious, mounted elbow shots. Fletcher escapes to the ropes and eats a kick. Fletcher gets back in the ring and is covered for a nearfall. Fletcher sends Danielson to the outside. Danielson counters a Tope by sending Fletcher head-first into the barricade. Fletcher dominates Danielson during picture-in-picture.

Back from commercial and Fletcher slams Danielson repeatedly, maintaining wrist control of "The Dragon." Danielson fights out and comes back with a flying lariat. Danielson levels Fletcher with a series of roundhouse kicks. Danielson corners Fletcher and chops away at the Aussie. Fletcher comes back, drilling Danielson with a Brainbuster. Fletcher maintains dominance, chopping away at Danielson. Danielson counters a running knee strike, punishes Fletcher, and traps him in an ankle lock. Fletcher fights out. Danielson tries to escape his clutches but Fletcher hits a huge Dragon Suplex. Danielson counters a Michinoku Driver, but his attempt at a running knee is countered and Fletcher hits a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Fletcher locks in Skull End on Danielson. Danielson breaks the hold.

Fletcher takes Danielson to the top rope and hits an Avalanche Reverse Suplex. Fletcher locks in a Dragon Sleeper but Danielson counters with an ankle pick pin for the victory.

WINNER: Bryan Danielson

Immediately after the match, The Gates of Agony show up in balaclavas and beat up Danielson. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta come out to make the save. Claudio big swings Kaun but is saved at the last moment by Mogul Embassy, who pull him from the ring.