AEW Collision Live Coverage (10/7) - Adam Copeland Speaks, Tag Title Match, More
"AEW Collision" comes to Salt Lake City, UT tonight and the show will mark the last stop before Adam Copeland finally makes his in-ring debut on Tuesday.
This week's "AEW Collision" is promising a response from the WWE Hall of Famer, after his former friend Christian Cage told him "go f*** yourself" last Wednesday. Also set for the show will be an AEW World Tag Team Championship Match, as FTR will defend the title against Ricky Starks and Big Bill.
"The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson will also be in action, facing Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher in singles action. Former AEW Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm will be making an appearance as well. Eddie Kingston will defend the ROH World Championship against Kommander.
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill
Due to technical difficulties, we join the match in progress. Cash Wheeler is nowhere to be found. Starks tags in. Big Bill holds a wounded Dax Harwood in place as Starks hits a Spear for the pinfall.
WINNERS AND NEW AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS: Ricky Starks & Big Bill
Starks and Big Bill celebrate as they head up the ramp, FTR are helped out of the arena. Bryan Danielson makes his entrance.
Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher
They circle each other to start. They lock up. Fletcher shoves Danielson to the canvas. They lock up again and Danielson immediately takes Fletcher down to the canvas. Fletcher escapes and cracks Danielson in the back with a kick. Fletcher taunts the crowd.
They lock up again and Danielson begins to dominate Fletcher on the mat. Fletcher gets to the ropes. Fletcher again gets the better of Danielson and smacks him with more kicks. Danielson sends Fletcher into the ropes and drops him with a knee to the gut. Danielson cracks Fletcher with a kick of his own. Danielson tortures Fletcher with a Romero Special. Danielson transitions to vicious, mounted elbow shots. Fletcher escapes to the ropes and eats a kick. Fletcher gets back in the ring and is covered for a nearfall. Fletcher sends Danielson to the outside. Danielson counters a Tope by sending Fletcher head-first into the barricade. Fletcher dominates Danielson during picture-in-picture.
Back from commercial and Fletcher slams Danielson repeatedly, maintaining wrist control of "The Dragon." Danielson fights out and comes back with a flying lariat. Danielson levels Fletcher with a series of roundhouse kicks. Danielson corners Fletcher and chops away at the Aussie. Fletcher comes back, drilling Danielson with a Brainbuster. Fletcher maintains dominance, chopping away at Danielson. Danielson counters a running knee strike, punishes Fletcher, and traps him in an ankle lock. Fletcher fights out. Danielson tries to escape his clutches but Fletcher hits a huge Dragon Suplex. Danielson counters a Michinoku Driver, but his attempt at a running knee is countered and Fletcher hits a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Fletcher locks in Skull End on Danielson. Danielson breaks the hold.
Fletcher takes Danielson to the top rope and hits an Avalanche Reverse Suplex. Fletcher locks in a Dragon Sleeper but Danielson counters with an ankle pick pin for the victory.
WINNER: Bryan Danielson
Immediately after the match, The Gates of Agony show up in balaclavas and beat up Danielson. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta come out to make the save. Claudio big swings Kaun but is saved at the last moment by Mogul Embassy, who pull him from the ring.
Trios Action
Back from the commercial and the opening match is recapped. Backstage Tony Schiavone interviews Bill & Starks. Big Bill calls FTR the best team in the world and says its time for AEW's tag division to be represented by stars. Starks says FTR will never have a rematch and are the real faces of "Collision," and calls them the "real Top Dogs," before saying "Top Dogs, out."
Bullet Club Gold make their entrance, Jay White still has MJF's AEW World Championship in his possesion.
Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & The Gunn Club) vs. Gravity, Angelico & Metalik
Gravity starts off against Austin Gunn but Gravity gets the better of him. Metalik tags in. Juice Robinson tags in. Metalik uses his athleticism to his advantage, keeping Robinson at bay. Angelico tags in and tortures Robinson's arm. Gravity tags in and hits a diving stomp to Juice's back. Colten tags in and levels Gravity with a big dropkick. Colten mounts and pummels Gravity as we head to commercial.
Colten, Austin, and Juice all triple team Gravity during the picture-in-picture, tearing him apart like a pack of dogs. Gravity tries to fight back but misses a moonsault as the picture-in-picture goes away.
Back from commercial and Juice is getting the face of the referee. Juice hits a series of punches on Gravity. Austin tags in and delivers punches of his own. Austin hits a stiff lariat and tags Colten in. Gravity rolls up Colten for a nearfall. Angelico tags in and clears the ring of Gunns. Angelico knocks Juice off the apron. Angelico locks both Gunns in a dual submission hold. Juice breaks the hold with a big punch to the jaw of Angelico. Gravity slips on an Asai Moonsault. Metalik tags in and takes out the Gunns. Blind tag from Juice Robinson. Gunns hit 3:10 to Yuma on Metallik. Juice hits his face first DDT for the pinfall.
WINNERS: Bullet Club Gold.
After the match, all four Bullet Club members pose with Cardblade, the cardboard standee. Jay brags about stealing the AEW Title Belt. White runs down MJF and says he's surprised that MJF hasn't tried to get the belt back. White says he will face Hangman Adam Page on AEW Title Tuesday in an AEW World Title Eliminator match. White says he will be –and is– a better champion than MJF.
A video package plays, Nick Wayne says that Darby Allin abandoned him to pursue wrestling and Christian Cage is his father figure now.
The Acclaimed In Action
AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (c) vs. The Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson vs.
Jacked Jameson and Billy Gunn have a pose-off briefly before Gunn is taken to the corner and dominated by Bronson, who tags in. Gunn gets back control and tags in Bowens. Bronson tags in Boulder who uses his size and strength to stay in control during commercial.
Back from commercial and Bowens fights away from Bronson with an enzuigiri. Boulder tags in and hits a huge body slam. Bowens dodges a second-rope moonsault. Caster tags in. Jameson tags in. Caster cleans house. Caster hits a superkick. Caster hits a Attitude Adjustment on Bronson. Caster hits another Attitude Adjustment on Boulder. Caster climbs to the top rope. Flying crossbody gets a nearfall.
Caster gets a double spinebuster from the Savages for a nearfall. Gunn and Caster hit a double suplex on Boulder. Bowens hits Scissor Me Timbers on Boulder. Jameson gets slammed by Bowens. Caster hits a Mic Check on Jameson for the pinfall.
WINNERS AND STILL AEW WORLD TRIOS CHAMPIONS: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn
After the match, a "Timeless" Toni Storm video plays. We head to commercial.
