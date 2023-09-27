AEW Collision Enjoys Highest Ratings In Nearly Two Months Despite CFB Competition

This past Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision" did well in the ratings even with the college football game between Ohio State and Notre Dame airing at the same time. Although it didn't surpass the football game in viewership, the show's viewership rose 20% from the previous week.

According to "Wrestlenomics," the September 23 episode was watched by 562,000 total viewers and 235,000 viewers in the key demo, between the ages of 18 and 49. with a 0.18 rating. These numbers are the highest for both total viewership and in the key demo since the July 29 episode.

Total viewership for the "Collision" show increased by 20% when compared to the previous week's show, which had only 467,000 total viewers, while it was up 18% in the key demo.

The September 23 episode of "Collision" featured a Texas Death match as the main event, where Bryan Danielson defeated Ricky Starks. Also on the show, Christian Cage defeated Luchasurus and Darby Allin to become the AEW TNT Champion, while FTR successfully defended the AEW Tag Team titles against The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake).

Meanwhile, Julia Hart defeated Kiera Hogan on the show; Hart was originally supposed to face Willow Nightingale, but she was attacked earlier in the day. Jay White won against Andrade El Idolo with the help of Bullet Club Gold members Juice Robinson and the Gunns, and RVD made his "AEW Collision" debut where he teamed with HOOK to defeat Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang.

"Wrestlenomics" also noted that the Texas Death Match, with 347,568 views, was the most popular YouTube video from the episode.