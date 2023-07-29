AEW Collision Results 7/29 - MJF & Adam Cole Vs. FTR, Ladder Match For Andrade's Mask

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the July 29 episode of "AEW Collision." Tonight's episode will feature the AEW Tag Team AEW World Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) defending their titles against the unlikely duo of Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF.

Andrade El Idolo might get his mask back from Malakai Black and the House of the Black, that is if he can beat Buddy Matthews in a ladder match. Also, El Jijo Del Vikingo, Action Andretti, and Darius Martin will be facing Bullet Club Gold's The Gunns and Juice Robinson.

ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe will be in action against Gravity, while Mercedes Martinez will face Kiera Hogan.

The show opens up with the ladder match for Idolo's mask. Matthews comes out first with Julia Hart. They show what happened last month when the House of Black stole his mask. Idolo comes out next.

The match starts off with Matthews going for a kick, but misses. Chops across the chest to Matthews, then Matthews does it to Idolo. Matthews gives Idolo a boot to the face. Andrade goes up on the ladder and kicks Matthews. He is up on the ladder and does a moonsault off the ladder.

Both men are still outside. Idolo slams Matthews's head on the ring apron. Idolo brings a ladder in. Both men are in the ring, Matthews kicks Idolo and Idolo throws him into the ladder. Andrade hits the two suplexes. Matthews stops him from doing a third suplex and then Idolo drives him into the ladder. Matthews throws a ladder at Idolo and he's on the ground. Matthews sets up a ladder and is outside of the ring. Matthews is being examined by the doctor, it looks like he hurt his shoulder. Commercial break.