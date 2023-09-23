AEW Collision Results 9/23: RVD In Action, Texas Death Match, Title Matches

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the September 23 episode of "AEW Collison." This week's episode comes from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Tonight's show features a Texas Death Match between current rivals Ricky Starks and Bryan Danielson, Rob Van Dam, and Hook are teaming together to face Angelo Parker and Matt Menard.

There are two title matches: AEW Tag Team Championship match between the champions FTR and The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) and Luchasaurus is defending his TNT Championship against Christian Cage and Darby Allin. Other matches tonight include Bullet Club Gold's Jay White versus Andrade El Idolo and Willow Nightingale is in a match against Julia Hart.