WWE NXT & AEW Dynamite Ratings Report 10/11/23

Thanks to the Major League Baseball playoffs, wrestling fans got a throwback to both the Monday and Wednesday Night Wars last evening, when a pre-empted "AEW Dynamite" went head to head with "WWE NXT." Both shows loaded up with huge names and special considerations, with WWE bringing in John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Undertaker among others, in order to secure a win, something that WWE would ultimately do on an evening where both shows drew a combined higher audience than "WWE Raw" one day ago.

Wrestlenomics reports that "NXT" drew 921,000 viewers and a 0.30 in the coveted 18-49 demo, the highest overall viewership for "NXT" since September 2019 and their highest 18-49 rating since October 2019, the same month "NXT" and "Dynamite" would first go head to head. Those numbers were enough to win the night in both categories, as "Dynamite" drew 609,000 total viewers, and a 0.26 in 18-49, with AEW ultimately coming up 50,000 viewers short of catching "NXT" in the key demo.

The win gives "NXT" only its second-ever 18-49 victory over "Dynamite," and their first since December 2019. In addition to the big names, "NXT" featured Ilya Dragunov defending the NXT Title against Dominik Mysterio, while Carmelo Hayes took on Bron Breakker in the main event. "Dynamite" meanwhile featured Adam Copeland's first-ever AEW match against Luchasaurus, Hikaru Shida defeating Saraya to win the AEW Women's World Championship, and a controversial angle involving MJF and Bullet Club Gold.