Tomorrow's WWE NXT Getting Special Broadcast Consideration

WWE continues to pull out all the stops as "WWE NXT" is going head-to-head against "AEW Dynamite" for the first time since last October. It seems WWE and the USA Network are giving fans more incentive to want to tune in to "NXT."

The official "WWE NXT" X (formerly Twitter) account announced that the first 30 minutes of this week's episode will air commercial-free.

BREAKING: The first 30 MINUTES of #WWENXT tomorrow night will be commercial-free! https://t.co/xCT2OnIdhd — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 9, 2023

WWE has stacked the episode with many main roster appearances announced like Asuka facing Roxanne Perez and Cody Rhodes set to make a "major announcement." It was also announced on last week's episode that the show will be highlighted by an appearance by John Cena, who will be in the corner of Carmelo Hayes as he takes on Bron Breakker, who will have Paul Heyman in his corner.

There are even rumors of an Undertaker appearance. On Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," a promo hyping up the "NXT" episode ended with the tolling of the WWE Hall of Famer's iconic gong, potentially teasing a return of "The Dead Man."

On the "Dynamite" side of things, Tuesday's show, known as "Title Tuesday" this week, will mark Adam Copeland's (FKA Edge) first match with the company since making the jump from WWE. Copeland will face off against Luchasaurus and will receive answers from Christian Cage following Cage's appearance on the screen, rather than in the ring, during Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision." Many title matches have been announced for the show, including the AEW International Championship and the AEW Women's World Championship. The show will also see a number one contender's match where Bryan Danielson will take on Swerve Strickland to determine who will face Cage for the TNT Championship.