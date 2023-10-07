Undertaker's Gong Heard At The End Of WWE NXT Ads Amidst Rumors He's Coming To Orlando

It's likely the chances of "AEW Dynamite" beating "WWE NXT" in the ratings battle next Tuesday can rest in peace. After announcing appearances from John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Paul Heyman, WWE is now teasing The Undertaker to show up at the WWE Performance Center next Tuesday, where its White & Gold developmental brand will go head-to-head with AEW's flagship show for the first time since October 2022. On last night's "WWE SmackDown," a promo hyping the special episode of "NXT" ended with the gong synonymous with Undertaker, adding fuel to earlier reports that "The Deadman" will be in Orlando, Florida next week.

The retired Undertaker last appeared on WWE programming at the "Raw Is XXX" anniversary episode earlier this year, passing the torch to the late Bray Wyatt in an emotional in-ring segment. Since then, the legendary wrestler has continued to entertain audiences through his "1 deadMAN SHOW" at various venues where WWE holds its television tapings and premium live events, with his most recent show taking place in Kansas City on August 26. Through the shows, Undertaker has shown a different side to his personality, sharing never-before-heard stories from his illustrious career and taking questions from fans in attendance.

If Undertaker does indeed appear on Tuesday's show, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for him. While "NXT" is meant to be WWE's developmental brand, the show has routinely featured Becky Lynch, Baron Corbin, Dominik Mysterio, and other main roster stars over the past few months, with Lynch and Mysterio currently holding the brand's Women's and North American titles, respectively. As of this writing, the confirmed lineup for Tuesday's "NXT" includes Bron Breakker (with Heyman) vs. Carmelo Hayes (with Cena), Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka, and Brawling Brutes and Tyler Bate vs. Gallus in a Pub Rules Match. Also, Rhodes will be making "a major announcement." On the flip side, AEW's "Title Tuesday" edition of "Dynamite" will feature Adam Copeland's in-ring debut, Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland, and Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida, among other matches.