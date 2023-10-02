Adam Copeland Will Make AEW In-Ring Debut October 10 On Tuesday Episode Of Dynamite

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, made his AEW debut at the end of this Sunday's WrestleDream pay-per-view. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke to the media following the show, where it was revealed that Copeland will make his in-ring debut on the October 10 edition of "AEW Dynamite."

During the post-WrestleDream scrum, AEW President Tony Khan stated that Copeland will be wrestling a full-time schedule with AEW and will wrestle on a weekly basis in the promotion.

"Something that got me even more excited about Adam being here is, this is full-time. Adam's going to be with us every week, he's going to wrestle, he's a full-time part of the AEW roster," said Khan. "I think it's been a long time since we've seen Adam Copeland wrestle as much and at the level."

He announced that Copeland will not only feature on the upcoming "Dynamite," but will also appear on this week's "Collision," before making his in-ring debut on the following week's "Dynamite" against a former AEW TNT Champion.

"The following week, 'Dynamite' is actually going to be on Tuesday, October 10, for title Tuesday," said the AEW President. "It's my birthday, it's going to be a great event, we're going to have a great time. I'm very excited about it and I got the greatest birthday present in the world because the newest member of the AEW roster, 'The Rated-R Superstar,' has requested a match on October 10 in Kansas City. And we got a little preview of that action tonight on WrestleDream, based on your request, it's going to be Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus on Tuesday, October 10 in Kansas City."

Copeland said that he sees a lot of potential in Luchasaurus and is excited to face him and jump into the "deep end of the pool." The former WWE star landed a spear on Luchasaurus after he came in to save Darby Allin and Sting at the end of WrestleDream.