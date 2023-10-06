WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 10/6 - Cody Rhodes And Jey Uso Appear, Dragon Lee Vs. Austin Theory

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on October 6, 2023, coming to you live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri!

With WWE Fastlane quickly approaching tomorrow night, Judgment Day, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso have all declared that they will be in the building for tonight's show. Rhodes brought Jey over to "WWE Raw" several weeks ago much to the chagrin of the roster, and are set to join forces at the upcoming Premium Live Event as they look to capture the Undisputed Tag Team Championship from Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

United States Champion Rey Mysterio and Bobby Lashley will be colliding at Fastlane in a Six Man Tag Team Match with their respective teammates The Street Profits and LWO. However, before they do, they will be going one-on-one in singles action. Tensions have been on the rise between the two teams, dating back to last month.

Dragon Lee will be competing on "SmackDown" for the first time tonight as he goes one-on-one with Austin Theory. Lee has previously appeared on "Raw", and watched Theory defeat Cameron Grimes from the crowd during last week's episode of "SmackDown". The pair found themselves in a physical altercation following the conclusion of the bout wherein Theory executed A-Town Down on Grimes.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair have both emerged victorious over Bayley in singles competition on September 15 and September 29 respectively, with Flair also picking up recent tag team wins over Bayley and Women's Champion IYO SKY. Tonight, Bayley looks to seek some retribution as she and SKY go head-to-head with Asuka and Flair.

Additionally, John Cena, LA Knight and Jimmy Uso are also scheduled to be in town tonight per WWE's event page.