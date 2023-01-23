Undertaker Seemingly Passes The Torch To WWE Star On Raw Is XXX

The Undertaker seemingly passed the proverbial torch to Bray Wyatt on the "WWE Raw is XXX" special episode in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The momentous occasion took place midway through the show when LA Knight — Wyatt's opponent this Saturday at the Royal Rumble — issued an open challenge to any "legends in the back living on past glory" like Wyatt. Knight noted that he wanted to give one of the legends "a preview of the Pitch Black Match" at their expense. At this point, the dong synonymous with WWE for over 30 years rang off, to the delight of fans at the Wells Fargo Center.

The dong was followed by "American Badass" by Kid Rock as Undertaker rode down the ramp on his motorcycle. Before Taker could utter a word, Knight referenced the legend's comments from "The Joe Rogan Experience" where Taker implied that modern-day pro wrestlers were a "little soft" compared to their predecessors. Knight added that Wyatt exemplified the "soft" attitude, while he did not, before getting in the ring and taunting the WWE Hall of Famer. Knight would also refer to himself as "the new Lord of Darkness" as Taker looked on.

Just then, the lights went out as Wyatt stepped out holding a lantern. As Wyatt began walking to the ring, Knight backed up in fear, until Taker snuck up behind him. With Knight cornered, Taker applied the goozle, bringing Knight to his knees. However, Taker threw Knight towards Wyatt, who proceeded to hit Sister Abigail! Thereafter, Taker approached Wyatt and whispered some words in his ear, as the two men nodded at one another out of respect.

It's no secret that Taker has long been an admirer of Wyatt's work, going as far as to call the latter "a phenomenal talent" during Wyatt's time away from WWE. Taker also urged WWE to re-hire Wyatt as he wished to see Wyatt "come back home" while speaking at WrestleMania Axxess earlier this year. Wyatt and Taker also had a match at WrestleMania 31, which The Phenom won.