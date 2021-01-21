As a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience exclusively on Spotify, The Undertaker talked about his career with the WWE and the current product. Taker mentioned the issues he has with the current product when Rogan asked him if he still follows wrestling nowadays. The Undertaker said it’s not something he enjoys to watch because of the way the product has changed over the years.

“I try, it’s tough right now for me,” Taker said. “The product has changed so much and it’s kind of off. I’ll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. It is what it is. To the young guys [who think] he’s a bitter old guy, I’m not bitter. I did my time, I walked away when I wanted to walk away. I just think the product is a little soft. There’s guys here and there that have an edge to them but there’s too much pretty and not enough substance I think right now.”

The Undertaker spent over 30 years with the company, and recently worked his last match at WrestleMania 36 facing off against AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. The Phenom mentioned that WWE is doing its best to present a product that appeals to everyone, but the younger talent wasn’t given the same training and process that the people he worked alongside did.

“One of the big things that happened was that the generation before, we all got old at the same time so there weren’t enough guys to work with the young guys,” The Undertaker said. “You can listen to [the fans on the internet] or you can listen to someone who’s been there and done it. There was just not enough of the merging of the young and new talent.

“When we had Stone Cold, Rock, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, we were all working together and then we all aged out. We aged out and it left all these young guys to learn with more young guys and the product changed.”

Taker gave props to Triple H for running the Performance Centre and NXT for trying to build the new future of wrestling. He said Triple H is trying his best to turn back the clock and build guys with more of an edge.

“The Performance Centre is helping,” Taker said. “We got Triple H who’s trying to get some of the toothpaste back in the tube, take a step back to move forward to try and get the product more edge. I think that’s what it’s missing.”

