John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman Set For 10/10 WWE NXT Airing Against AEW Dynamite

No fewer than four huge names on the WWE main roster will be headed to "WWE NXT" next Tuesday as the show goes head-to-head against "AEW Dynamite." In addition to Asuka, who will be wrestling Roxanne Perez on the show, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Paul Heyman will all be appearing in what has to be considered the most star-studded "NXT" event of all time.

Cena will be in former "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes' corner when he faces Bron Breakker, who, as it turnes out, will have Heyman in his corner. Cena is currently involved in a feud with the Bloodline and will face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in tag team action alongside LA Knight at the Fastlane premium live event on Saturday. As for Rhodes, he's set to make "a major announcement," but what exactly Cody wants to talk about has not been revealed.

"NXT" will go up against "Dynamite" on AEW President Tony Khan's birthday, on what Khan is calling "Title Tuesday." Only one match has been announced for the show so far, but it's a big one: Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, will be making his in-ring AEW debut on the Tuesday edition of "Dynamite" against Luchasaurus. WWE's recent strategy of infusing "NXT" broadcasts with main roster talent like Dominik Mysterio and Becky Lynch has paid off in ratings numbers that rival the ones "Dynamite" gets on Wednesdays; as a result, these announcements can safely be read as an attempt by WWE not only to counter-program "Title Tuesday" (and Copeland's debut) but to beat "Dynamite" in the ratings for the first time since the heyday of the "Wednesday Night War."