Asuka Returning To WWE NXT Next Week For Match With Roxanne Perez

Asuka is headed back to "WWE NXT".

During Tuesday's edition of "NXT", Kiana James cost Perez her Number One Contenders Triple Threat match against Lyra Valkyria and Indi Hartwell with a shot at the "NXT" Women's Championship up for grabs. Perez hit Hartwell with Pop Rox and went for a pinfall, but Kiana James unexpectedly pulled her out of the ring before the referee completed the three count. Speaking with McKenzie Mitchell later that night, James explained that she felt robbed of opportunities by Perez and was tired of all eyes being on her. She then informed her that if she wanted to face her she would have to defeat Asuka first.

This will be Asuka's first time competing in an "NXT" ring since successfully defending the Women's Tag Team Championship with Kairi Sane against Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox on October 30, 2019. Her last singles match came at "NXT" Takeover: Brooklyn III against current AEW star Athena (then going by Ember Moon).